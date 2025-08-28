Deepika Padukone’s aura is unmatchable, but Ranveer Singh’s clean-shaven look steals the spotlight at Ganpati puja

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly one of the most adored star couples of the industry. Fans love them and can never get enough! But since the last few months, after the birth of their daughter Dua Padukone Singh, Deepika and Ranveer have been busy enjoying parenthood. Well, they recently made a rare appearance in Mumbai amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, videos of which have now taken social media by storm. Taking a break from mommy and daddy duties, Deepika and Ranveer joined Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and family at their residence Antilia for Ganesh Puja. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Ganpati puja

On Wednesday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stepped out in style to enjoy Ganpati celebrations. Their videos from Mukesh Ambani’s home Antilia have now gone viral on social media. In one clip, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen offering prayers to Ganesh ji, with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant visible in the background. Singer Harshdeep Kaur and her husband Mankeet Singh also shared pics from the puja with Deepika and Ranveer. Deepika looks elegant as ever in a gold suit, dangler earrings and her hair in a bun. Her aura remains unmatched, and fans have pointed out the same in the comment section of her videos. However, it is Ranveer who stole the show with his new look! His long locks and scruffy beard are gone, and we finally have a clean shaven Ranveer Singh, the one we saw in films such as Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) and Dil Dhadakne Do (2015).

Don't get us wrong, Ranveer looked hot in his beard for Dhurandhar. However, this clean-shaven look is a welcome change for fans. One social media user gushed, “omg this Ranveer looks so charismatic so, glad he shaved his beard 😭❤️,” whereas another wrote, “It’s been a while since we’ve seen Ranveer clean shaven, he looks great. Also Deepika always looks so beautiful in traditional style!” Another internet user stated, “Deepi looks so good <3 Continues to have superstar aura,” while a comment read, “the aura deepika holds is unreal soo good to see her also ranveer looks handsome in clean shaved look.” Ranveer’s new look also reminded some netizens of Vedang Raina and Ranbir Kapoor.

Written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is set to arrive in theatres on December 5 this year.