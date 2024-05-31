Deepika Singh gets a blood clot in eye during shoot of Mangal Lakshmi: I've been told not to use glycerine in this heat

The entire country is witnessing soaring temperatures, and as a result, while shooting in Mumbai for her show Mangal Lakshmi, Deepika Singh suffered from an eye clot. During the shoot of her ongoing TV show, the actor felt something irritating in her eye, and that’s when her co-star noticed a red blood clot in her right eye. “Within half an hour, I rushed for a doctor consultation and was put on medication -ointments and eye drops- immediately,” she shares. Deepika Singh gets an eye clot during the shoot of Mangal Lakshmi

The 34-year-old states that the doctor told her that she has hurt her eye, and it would take five days to heal. “I have been advised not to strain my eyes and specifically not to use glycerine or any other eye product,” she informs, adding that it is getting difficult to shoot scenes. “I have a lot of crying scenes and as an actor, your eyes are your biggest asset to convey emotions. The clot is in my right eye, so we are making sure to take most of my shots from the left profile in this unavoidable situation. It’s hampering the shoot, but the show must go on,” she says.

Singh insists that heat has played the “biggest” part in her current injury. “I have been shooting for so many years, and never faced such issues. I was shooting in Madh Island, and the temperature was soaring, so the body reacted to it. There is a wedding track going on in the show and I am in every scene, so I can’t even take an off,” she says, adding that she is tackling heat by focusing on a liquid diet which includes coconut water, buttermilk, electrolytes and avoiding tea. “I am keeping my eyes closed whenever I am not in front of the camera. I am giving more affirmation to my eyes, and it has been a real ‘eye-opener’ for me,” she ends.