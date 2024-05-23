Mangal Lakshmi actor Deepika Singh trolled again for 'cringe' dance video: ‘She never disappoints her haters’

TV actor Deepika Singh, who has recently been trolled a few times for her Instagram Reels, has put up another dance video. She took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a clip of her dancing on set to the popular song Jind Kadh Ke by IGMOR. She changed into an ethnic look for a shoot in the clip as she belted out some energetic dance moves. Also read: Deepika Singh makes internet cringe with her Yimmy Yimmy reel TV actor Deepika Singh is back with another dance reel on Instagram.

Watch Deepika Singh's latest dance reel

In her caption, the actor wrote, "Laughter is the music of the soul, let’s dance to it..." Reacting to her Instagram Reels, a person wrote in Hindi, "I dance better than you even after drinking alcohol." A second commented, "Sister, please block me, I can't see all this anymore." A third person wrote, "She is at it again!"

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

One more said, "Your expressions are becoming cringe in each passing day lol." Some also called Deepika's dance 'ungraceful'. "She never disappoints her hater..." read another comment. "She knows what she’s doing... you guys are target audience," wrote someone in reaction to the mean comments on the actor's reel.

'I agree with my trolls'

Earlier in April, Deepika opened up about getting trolled for her dancing reels on social media. A video of her wearing a saree as she recreated Jacqueline Fernandez’s steps from the song Yimmy Yimmy was mocked by a section of Instagram users.

Opening up about it, she told HT City, "I agree with my trolls. They are right... I know my calibre, and yes, I could have done better [in that reel]. But mere paas utna hi time tha bas (I only had that much time), and I did the best that I could in the time I could take out from my busy schedule. If they didn’t like it, their wish to still watch it or not.”