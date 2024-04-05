Mangal Lakshmi's Deepika Singh makes internet cringe with her Yimmy Yimmy reel: ‘She ruins every trend’

Television actor Deepika Singh has dropped another dance reel on Instagram. This time, she has recreated the steps from Shreya Ghoshal's viral song Yimmy Yimmy. Of course, the internet was less than impressed by her moves. (Also read: My break was more about learning and evolving, says actor Deepika Singh) Deepika Singh is infamous for her dance reels on Instagram.

Deepika, who is seen these days on Colors show Mangal Lakshmi, danced to the song in her costume from the show. She wore a yellow saree with her hair tied in a bun and moved to the music, recreating Jacqueline Fernandez' steps. A few people asked her if she was dancing to celebrate the high TRPs of her show.

However, most just wanted her to stop trying to dance. “This Lady has god gifted talent to spoil the on going trends,” wrote one. “Sandhya Isliye tumhare Bhai ne tumhari shadi jaldi karadi thi (This is the reason Sandhya's brother got her married so early).” Sandhya was the character she played in her breakout TV show Diya aur Baati Hum. “Nahi aata toh rehne de na (Give up already),” wrote another person.

A few people also praised her attempt. “Bahut sunder didi koi kuch bhi bole pr ap mst ho love you (Very beautiful. People can say anything but you should stay happy),” wrote a person. “Loved the confidence … you nailed it girl… hats off to you,” wrote another.

About Mangal Lakshmi

Mangal Lakshmi is Deepika's latest show. It shows her as a woman caught in a bad marriage, who wishes for a good husband for her younger sister. Speaking about the show, she told Glam Sham, “I am thrilled to step into the shoes of Mangal, a desi and yet relatable character from Delhi. It’s a story of two sisters’ unusual bond, reflecting numerous instances that we see around us everyday.”

“I have myself witnessed many stories in my own family and among my friends that have inspired me. I also feel that audiences in our country appreciate watching such empathetic characters on the screen and resonate with them,” she said.

Deepika's break from telly

In 2022, she had said she was never going to do a daily soap again but looks like she changed her mind. She had said, “I am not working on TV, this I have ensured for the past two years. It is because of my health issues that I took a break from TV. Later, I found out that I was having lot of issues because of the lifestyle I had while working on TV. Now, I know that it is very difficult for me to manage such a long-term commitments,” says the actor, who was a part of Diya Aur Baati Hum for five years.