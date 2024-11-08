'God tier cinema': Devara's OTT debut has Jr NTR, Anirudh Ravichander fans united, Saif Ali Khan scores special mention

If you missed catching Devara: Part 1 in theatres, you can now do so from the comfort of your home. Devara officially made its debut on a leading OTT streaming platform, in the wee hours of November 8. As per multiple reports, the Jr NTR-led action drama, also serving as Janhvi Kapoor's acting debut in Tollywood, breached the coveted ₹500 crore mark globally during it's theatrical run. Critically, the film may have landed a mixed bag of reviews but Tarak's fans aren't afraid to voice some unbridled love and support for their idol. The first rush of X reviews for the film's OTT debut are full of awe with Saif Ali Khan's turn as villain in the film, coupled with music composer Anirudh Ravichander's work also scoring cheers. Fans can't keep calm as Jr NTR starrer Devara makes OTT debut: Saif Ali Khan, Anirudh Ravichander score special mentions

Jr NTR's fans were quick to throng X with their star-struck reviews of the film. Comments to the tune read: "This is cinema🤯💥💥 Ntr action Koratala mass direction Anirudh peaks BGM All at a time..... Eye feast for fans💥", " 'You never touch the sea…'Those shots alone create HAVOC moments giving the ultimate HIGH! ❤️❤️💥💥" and "DEVARA is Strongest in the clan Strongest on the mountain#KoratalaSiva perfectly showed devara's brutal strength in Aayudhapooja that no other men can defeat him This scene is the perfect elevation for Tiger strength 🐯".

Anirudh, who has composed the score for some of the biggest blockbusters from the South, not to mention also having dabbled in Bollywood recently with Atlee's SRK-starrer Jawan, was clearly the toast of X with almost no post referencing Devara, missing mention of him. "Why people are not hyping for this bgm ? Really underrated. Forever indebted @anirudhofficial na 🫶🏻", "Anirudh went to God mode 🔥 Tarak at his best 💥🌊 #DevaraOnNetflix", "Anirudh On Steroids 💉❤️‍🔥", "The bgm by #Anirudh is breathtaking ❤️‍🔥" and "God level duty by @anirudhofficial 🙇‍♂️".

Last but not least, Saif, who too made his Telugu debut with Devara, has clearly surprised much of the Tollywood audience with his screen presence. Some comments lauding him for the same read: "Saif Ali Khan Screen Presence✨❤️‍🔥", "Saif Walking Style Matram Manchi Swag Undhi ❤️‍🔥" and "Saif ali khan ki life time elevation paddadi ee scene lo🥵🥵".

Will you be catching Devara on OTT?