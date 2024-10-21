Dhairya Karwa: OTT provides freedom from judging a film by its box office numbers

With digital streaming platforms redefining the entertainment landscape, on-screen visibility is more important than ever. Actor Dhairya Karwa, however, feels it is vital to be conscious of the projects he signs on to. “Everybody has their own approach to being seen — if you’re not seen, you’ll be forgotten or the more you work, the more you’ll stay in people’s minds. But for me, it’s not just about filling gaps in my filmography,” says the actor who was recently seen in the OTT show Gyaarah Gyaarah. A file photo of Dhairya Karwa

As he discusses his career choices, Karwa acknowledges that one good project “can change everything.” But he adds, “To get that good project, I’d rather not have the perception of filling gaps or breaks with any work that comes my way... I’ve declined a lot of work that’s come my way. I have a certain clarity — I don’t know if it’s right or wrong, but I’m sticking to my plan.”

The actor also notes that OTT has been instrumental in allowing for more adventurous storytelling: “I think first and foremost [OTT provides] freedom from judging a film by its box office numbers. For theatres, you ultimately have to sell tickets; you have to work within the periphery of a certain formula of what can please audiences.”

With streaming exposing audiences to content from across the globe, the 33-year-old feels this variety has encouraged creators to take more risks. “I think as creators, we have to be really on our toes, finding unique, interesting stories—stories told with a unique twist, with a fresh perspective. That’s my hope: to keep pushing the boundaries, keep telling new stories, and keep our viewers interested, intrigued, and entertained,” he ends.