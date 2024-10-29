Dhanteras 2024 | Sanjana Sanghi reveals what she plans to buy

During her growing-up years in Delhi, Sanjana Sanghi could only observe and question the meaning of festive traditions, but now, the actor has become a stickler for traditions herself. She says, “As a child, I didn’t know why new things came home on Dhanteras. Now that I’ve grown up, I realise that it is a special season,” adding, “I will follow that tradition of buying something for myself, even if it’s not anything big, just for the sake of keeping up with it.” Sanjana Sanghi

Also read: Sanjana Sanghi says ‘school was the best time of my life, thanks to my principal Lata Vaidyanathan'

Ask her what she plans to buy today and the 28-year-old says, “Every year, the mood is different, the needs are different,” adding, “This year, a beautiful saree and a home decor piece are on my list, and some things for all those who work with us.”



Sanghi says she focuses more on utility than luxury: "The money I saved as an actor in my teens helped me have a comfortable house in Mumbai. I find joy in that, more than spoiling myself with handbags or fancy clothes.”

About her Diwali plans, Sanghi, who has been a part of films such as Dil Bechara (2020) and Kadak Singh (2023), s, “This time my mom’s birthday and Diwali are coinciding. So, my brother Sumer and I are trying to do something very special for her.”