    Veteran actor Dharmendra passes away just days before his 90th birthday

    It is reported that veteran actor Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89. Family statement is awaited 

    Updated on: Nov 24, 2025 1:20 PM IST
    By Aadrika Sominder
    Veteran actor Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89. Rumours surrounding his health had been swirling since today morning (November 24) as an ambulance accompanied by heavy security made its way to the front of his Mumbai residence.

    This was the actor's second health scare in the span of a month. Esha Deol and Hema Malini have been spotted at Pawan Hans Cremation Ground alongside heavy security. There has been no official statement from the family, and further updates are awaited.

    What happened?

    Earlier this month, false reports claiming that the 89-year-old actor had passed away began spreading online, leading to confusion and panic. However, both his daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini swiftly refuted the rumours, confirming that Dharmendra was stable and continuing to recover. Esha had posted, “THE MEDIA SEEMS TO BE IN OVERDRIVE AND SPREADING FALSE NEWS. MY FATHER IS STABLE & RECOVERING. WE REQUEST EVERYONE TO GIVE OUR FAMILY PRIVACY. THANK YOU FOR THE PRAYERS FOR PAPAS SPEEDY RECOVERY. ESHA DEOL.”

    His wife, Hema Malini, also expressed her disappointment over the premature reports of his death, writing on X, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”

    Dharmendra's first health scare

    Dharmendra had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital last week after his health deteriorated. His hospitalisation had sparked widespread concern, especially after reports suggested he was on ventilator support. Bobby Deol, as well as Sunny Deol, Esha Deol and mum Hema Malini have been in and out of the hospital. Several other stars like Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan, as well as Salman Khan, had also visited the veteran actor at the hospital on Monday.

    This story is still developing.

