Veteran actor Dharmendra passes away just days before his 90th birthday

What happened?
Earlier this month, false reports claiming that the 89-year-old actor had passed away began spreading online, leading to confusion and panic. However, both his daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini swiftly refuted the rumours, confirming that Dharmendra was stable and continuing to recover. Esha had posted, “THE MEDIA SEEMS TO BE IN OVERDRIVE AND SPREADING FALSE NEWS. MY FATHER IS STABLE & RECOVERING. WE REQUEST EVERYONE TO GIVE OUR FAMILY PRIVACY. THANK YOU FOR THE PRAYERS FOR PAPAS SPEEDY RECOVERY. ESHA DEOL.”