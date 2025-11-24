Veteran actor Dharmendra passes away just days before his 90th birthday

Dharmendra's first health scare

Dharmendra had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital last week after his health deteriorated. His hospitalisation had sparked widespread concern, especially after reports suggested he was on ventilator support. Bobby Deol, as well as Sunny Deol, Esha Deol and mum Hema Malini have been in and out of the hospital. Several other stars like Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan, as well as Salman Khan, had also visited the veteran actor at the hospital on Monday.