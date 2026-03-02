Dhurandhar 2 trailer: Adita Dhar's sequel to arrive on Holi, here's everything to know

After the record-breaking success of Dhurandhar , audiences have been eagerly waiting for its next chapter. The sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge , is all set to up the ante. Here’s everything we know so far about when and where to catch the trailer, and how it’s shaping up for one of Bollywood’s biggest face-offs of the year.

A sequel that’s even longer than the original After the massive success of Aditya Dhar's 3-hour-34-minute Dhurandhar, the makers are reportedly going bigger, and longer, with Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the sequel is expected to run for approximately 235 minutes (3 hours and 55 minutes). In some regions, however, reports suggest a slightly shorter version at 3 hours and 40 minutes. Either way, it surpasses the first film’s precise runtime of 214.01 minutes (3 hours, 34 minutes, and 1 second).

Trade insiders note that the decision reflects growing audience demand, with viewers still captivated by the world of Dhurandhar. If the longer cut holds, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be among the longest Hindi films ever made, second only to LOC Kargil (4 hours, 7 minutes). A final confirmation on the runtime is expected within a week.