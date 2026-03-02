Dhurandhar 2 trailer: Adita Dhar's sequel to arrive on Holi, here's everything to know
The much-awaited follow-up to Dhurandhar is said to be nearly four hours long, with its trailer to be unveiled soon. Here's everything you need to know
After the record-breaking success of Dhurandhar, audiences have been eagerly waiting for its next chapter. The sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is all set to up the ante. Here’s everything we know so far about when and where to catch the trailer, and how it’s shaping up for one of Bollywood’s biggest face-offs of the year.
A sequel that’s even longer than the original
After the massive success of Aditya Dhar's 3-hour-34-minute Dhurandhar, the makers are reportedly going bigger, and longer, with Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
According to Bollywood Hungama, the sequel is expected to run for approximately 235 minutes (3 hours and 55 minutes). In some regions, however, reports suggest a slightly shorter version at 3 hours and 40 minutes. Either way, it surpasses the first film’s precise runtime of 214.01 minutes (3 hours, 34 minutes, and 1 second).
Trade insiders note that the decision reflects growing audience demand, with viewers still captivated by the world of Dhurandhar. If the longer cut holds, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be among the longest Hindi films ever made, second only to LOC Kargil (4 hours, 7 minutes). A final confirmation on the runtime is expected within a week.
Trailer drop expected on Holi
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel features a powerhouse ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The first film, which followed an Indian spy navigating Pakistan’s criminal and political web, broke records to become one of Bollywood’s highest-grossing films.
The sequel, slated for release on March 19, is now expected to unveil its trailer on March 3, just a day before Holi. Sources suggest the makers have opted for a direct digital release rather than a traditional red-carpet launch.
Furthermore, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will lock horns at the box office with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and Huma Qureshi. The Toxic trailer drops on March 8 in Bengaluru, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated cinematic clashes of 2026.
With Dhurandhar: The Revenge promising an extended runtime, a Holi trailer reveal, and a major box office showdown, March is gearing up to be a blockbuster month for moviegoers.
