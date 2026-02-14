Dhurandhar: Not Akshaye Khanna, Nagarjuna was the first choice for Rehman Dakait? Latter reveals, reviews the film

Soon after the release of Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar , Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna became an overnight sensation across the internet with his performance as Rehman Dakait. Fans couldn’t get enough of his unmatchable aura, and some even claimed that Akshaye overshadowed Ranveer Singh, who was phenomenal as Hamza. Recent rumours suggested that before Akshaye, the role of Rehman Dakait was first offered to Nagarjuna. But the South superstar reportedly rejected the film. Well, in a new interview, Nagarjuna has now revealed if he was ever approached to be Dakait. The actor has also reviewed Dhurandhar .

In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Nagarjuna clarified that he was never offered the role of Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. Nagarjuna was quoted saying, “Absolutely not. I was not offered the role, though I wish I was… Dhurandhar is a superb film… Really incredible direction by Aditya Dhar. I loved his earlier film Uri also! Superb acting by everybody in the film, and Akshaye Khanna was terrific… Looking forward to the sequel! Wishing them another blockbuster.” Nagarjuna, who is currently shooting for his 100th film, went on to state, “We are not rushing anything. There is no hurry to complete the film. We want it to be very special. After Dhurandhar, it is clear that the audiences demand international standards of storytelling.”