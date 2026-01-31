Akshaye Khanna dances to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaiyya Chaiyya in old video, leaves netizens in awe: ‘Why is he so fine’

For the last two months, Akshaye Khanna has been the talk of the town ever since the release of his film Dhurandhar . Also starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, the Aditya Dhar film broke records at the box office, with one of the biggest highlights being Akshaye’s performance as Rehman Dakait. Soon netizens began digging up old interviews, movie scenes and fun moments of the actor, because they just couldn't get enough of his aura and that handsome face! The latest viral video in the list is a throwback stage performance from 2000, when Akshaye set the dance floor on fire with his moves on Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic track Chaiyya Chaiyya .

In this viral video, which has resurfaced 26 years later, Akshaye Khanna can be seen performing on the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Shah Rukh Khan’s 1998 film Dil Se . Akshaye looks handsome as ever, dressed in a black suit with a matching cap over his head, whereas his dance partner Twinkle Khanna opted for a glitzy gold lehenga. Their dance moves are smooth as butter and make it difficult to look away. Akshaye, especially, seems to be having a good time, looking effortless on the dance floor. This is followed by Aamir Khan’s performance on Salman Khan’s track Dil Deewana from Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), before Akshaye and Aamir come together for a fun group garba on Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999).

Well, netizens can’t get enough of Akshaye and his moves. Under the Reddit thread, one such social media user stated, “Why is he so fine? One of those people who is just hot without even trying,” whereas another fan opined, “I really like how he initially tried to hide the baldness but slowly owned it a og true member of r/bald.” A comment read, “Akshaye is really hot, like I don't think he knows how handsome he really is. I was watching the Salaam E Ishq song the other day, I forgot he was on it. I am like this dude made my childhood happy. Between Hulchul, Salaam E Ishq, Race 1, Deewangee etc,” whereas another fan gushed, “Such a handsome face 😍.” A Dhurandhar fan even wrote, “Rehman dacait in college days.”

Up next, Akshaye will return to theatres as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2 on March 19.