    Dhurandhar on OTT: Here’s when you can start streaming Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s film tonight

    Excited for Dhurandhar's OTT release? You can begin streaming tonight

    Updated on: Jan 29, 2026 6:43 PM IST
    By Mahima Pandey
    Since the last two months, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been dominating the box office like no other film could all year. Fans just couldn’t seem to get enough of the film, may it be because of Akshaye Khanna’s unmatched aura or Ranveer Singh’s unbelievable performance. Also starring Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan, the film quickly became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. Well, last weekend we informed the audience that after an incredible run in theatres, Dhurandhar was set to arrive on the digital platform. We now have a rough idea about what time fans can begin streaming the Ranveer and Akshaye-starrer on Netflix tonight.

    Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar
    Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar

    According to social media buzz, and predictions made by eager netizens based on the streaming platform’s past releases, Dhurandhar is expected to drop on Netflix at midnight. Which means the audience can enjoy the Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna film from the comfort of their homes at 12 am. Several fans have already begun to celebrate on social media. One such tweet read: “The film that shook theatres is now ready to DOMINATE OTT. Records won’t just be broken - they’ll be rewritten,” whereas another social media user shared, “They silently launched it on Netflix. It would be really funny to see that movie still running in theatres even after the OTT release. At this rate, on 19 March it’ll be dhurandhar vs Dhurandhar 2.”

    Meanwhile, the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 is expected to release on January 31, a day after the first part’s OTT release. The sequel, which will give us a look at Ranveer’s past and also his rise in Lyari as a gangster, is set to arrive in theatres on March 19. On the personal front, Ranveer has found himself in legal trouble. An FIR has been filed against the actor for hurting religious sentiments by mocking a sacred daiva tradition. This is in reference to Ranveer mimicking a scene from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara at the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

    • Mahima Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Mahima Pandey

      Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.Read More

