Dhurandhar on OTT: Here’s when you can start streaming Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s film tonight

Since the last two months, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been dominating the box office like no other film could all year. Fans just couldn’t seem to get enough of the film, may it be because of Akshaye Khanna’s unmatched aura or Ranveer Singh’s unbelievable performance. Also starring Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan, the film quickly became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. Well, last weekend we informed the audience that after an incredible run in theatres, Dhurandhar was set to arrive on the digital platform. We now have a rough idea about what time fans can begin streaming the Ranveer and Akshaye-starrer on Netflix tonight.

According to social media buzz, and predictions made by eager netizens based on the streaming platform’s past releases, Dhurandhar is expected to drop on Netflix at midnight. Which means the audience can enjoy the Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna film from the comfort of their homes at 12 am. Several fans have already begun to celebrate on social media. One such tweet read: “The film that shook theatres is now ready to DOMINATE OTT. Records won’t just be broken - they’ll be rewritten,” whereas another social media user shared, “They silently launched it on Netflix. It would be really funny to see that movie still running in theatres even after the OTT release. At this rate, on 19 March it’ll be dhurandhar vs Dhurandhar 2.”