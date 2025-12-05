Dhurandhar Twitter Reviews: Ranveer Singh is the greatest actor of his generation, say fans; feel ‘Aditya Dhar cooked’

One of the most awaited films of the year, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar finally arrived in theatres this morning with a bang. Starring Ranveer Singh in a never-seen-before avatar alongside Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, the film is inspired by real-life incidents and covert operations of RAW. Termed as one of the longest Indian films ever made, with a runtime of 214 minutes, Dhurandhar has successfully blown audiences away. Reviews shared by netizens after catching first day shows are proof, which suggest that Aditya ‘cooked’ while Ranveer ‘ate’ with his performance.

One such Twitter review read, “Ranveer Singh is the greatest actor of his generation, full stop! 🤯 Won’t spoil the character but the way he portrays the deep pain, rage, anger and burning love for India as a soldier in enemy territory is absolutely sensational! @AdityaDharFilms Unleashed 💥#Dhurandhar,” whereas another netizen agreed and shared, “With #Dhurandhar @RanveerOfficial cements himself as one of the best actors of the country. He is a full powerhouse don't let that energy fool you coz he is equally convincing as the meek cat and also as the fierce lion 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. #RanveerSingh.”

Lauding Ranveer Singh, a fan stated, “The RANVEER SINGH we’ve been missing on screen for ages.. 😭 Finally back and totally owning it. God damn. Freakin’ POWERHOUSE ! #Dhurandhar #RanveerSingh,” whereas another Twitter review read, “#Dhurandhar is undoubtedly a benchmark for Indian cinema, the best spy-thriller movie of hindi cinema. It's driven by a fantastic, engaging story with top-notch action sequences, direction, music and mind-boggling performances. @AdityaDharFilms, you did it again.” A tweet also said, “#Dhurandhar - 4.5/5 🌟 This is ABSOLUTE CINEMA ! Everything lands.. the gore, the action, the sound, the plot, all full substance & that 26/11 chapter.. hit like a truck, blood boils eyes get wet. Aditya Dhar Cooked Wild 🛐 Ranveer & Akshaye ATE ! 19/3/26 COME FAST !”

After reading these rave reviews of Dhurandhar, are you planning to catch the Ranveer film in theatres this weekend?