Director Craig Gillespie: Supergirl Isn’t Sexualised; You Don’t Get To See A Lot Of Flawed Female Superhero’s

As the DC Universe prepares to introduce a new chapter with Supergirl, director Craig Gillespie is approaching the iconic superhero not as an untouchable symbol of strength, but as a deeply flawed and emotionally layered individual. The filmmaker, whose previous works such as I, Tonya and Cruella have explored protagonists operating on the fringes of societal expectations, believes the character’s imperfections are central to her appeal. Supergirl director Craig Gillespie and actor Milly Alcock

For Gillespie, one of the most significant aspects of Supergirl is the opportunity to present a female superhero outside the conventions that have often shaped women in comic-book stories. “One of the things that excited me about this film is that you don’t get to see a lot of really complicated, flawed female superheroes. They tend to be put on a pedestal,” he says, adding: “She’s not sexualised. That’s another thing that’s happened a lot in the comic-book world. To be able to have her be who she is and unapologetic about it, and to take that at face value, I love that that’s her role in this. We’re getting to show that to an audience.”

What drew him to the project was a script that challenged conventional superhero storytelling by centring a character burdened by trauma, responsibility and emotional conflict, while still retaining a sense of humour. “It starts with the script. To have a superhero character that is this complex, that’s dealing with so much trauma, that’s running away from her responsibilities, and to be able to do it with humour, when I saw that in the script, I couldn’t wait to make this film,” Gillespie says.

Bringing that version of Kara Zor-El to life required an actor capable of balancing the character’s emotional complexity with the film’s lighter moments. The film stars Milly Alcock in the lead role, and Gillespie says he was immediately reassured by her casting. “Milly was already cast for this film, which is amazing. It’s a very rare thing as a director not to get to cast your lead. But I was so familiar with her work and so excited that she was that person,” he says, crediting her ability to move seamlessly between humour and drama.

“To find an actor that can do humour and drama, strike that balance and deliver emotion the way that she can, I knew we were going to be able to make something really, really different,” explains Craig.

Despite the expectations that accompany a major comic-book franchise, Gillespie says his focus remains on emotional storytelling. “I try and make something that emotionally resonates, that we can connect to just as human beings. I’ve got to be invested in the character, what she’s going through, and then try and create something that I’d be excited to see,” he shares, adding how he is often pulled towards characters who sit outside traditional definitions of heroism. “I seem to always be attracted to outsiders, misfits, people that are misunderstood and have this emotional journey and ultimately get appreciated for who they are,” he says.

According to Gillespie, audiences often connect more readily with vulnerability than perfection. “This idea of perfection is unattainable. It’s unrealistic and almost unfair because it’s just not what life is about. To be able to embrace people for who they are specifically, and appreciate what their emotional journey has been, that’s to me so much more of a hero.”

While Gillespie remains guarded about future possibilities within the expanding DC Universe, he does acknowledge his fondness for India, having spent months in the country while shooting Million Dollar Arm (2014). Reflecting on the experience, he says, “I actually got to shoot in India with Million Dollar Arm (2014). We were down there for three months and I loved it. I loved the whole energy of the Bollywood scene.” Ask him if there are plans for him to collaborate with the Indian film industry in the future, he remains hopeful: “I don’t know. We’ll have to see what happens.”