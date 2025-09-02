Director Prakash Jha ropes in Tusshar Kapoor for his next Political thriller, Janadesh

Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who was last seen in Kapkapiii is gearing up for his next big venture, which is a political thriller titled Janadesh. Helmed by Prakash Jha, the film has an ensemble cast and HT has exclusively learned that Tusshar will be seen playing an important part in the film. Tusshar Kapoor joins the ensemble cast of Prakash Jha's Janadesh

Talking about how he bagged the role, Tusshar said, "Prakash ja ji called me and said that he has a character for me in this film. It was out of the blue from the universe"

Known for doing comic roles, Tusshar has been associated with certain kinds of films but this is going to be a different film for the actor. "It wasn’t a conscious decision to do a film like this and break any image. I was wanting to do a political thriller especially with someone like Prakash Jha ji who excelled in the genre. I admire him a lot. It wasn’t something like an effort that I made. I feel fortunate to have an opportunity to explore this genre."

Sharing further on prepping for the role, the actor shared, "Prakash ji and I have been meeting for mini workshops to understand the character and how he sees me and what he likes me to do with this particular role."

When further probed about the character, Tusshar revealed, "It is a fictional character and not based on a real-life character but definitely inspired by real people and true incidents. It will feel very real to life for sure. I am prepping to make it look more believable."