Disha Patani and Talwiinder spark dating rumours at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben wedding as they were spotted holding hands

Weddings are a great place to meet new potential matches and seems like actor Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben’s wedding turned out to be exactly that for actor Disha Patani, who was amongst the guests. A viral video that has surfaced from the wedding has sparked dating rumours between Disha and Punjabi singer Talwiinder. Disha Patani and Talwiinder In the video, Disha Patani and Talwiinder are seen holding hands as they are seen speaking to actor Mouni Roy’s husband, businessman Suraj Nambiar. Mouni and Disha are very good friends. Not only that, the actor and the singer were also seen together at the Udaipur airport while they were leaving for Mumbai. And as is always with Talwiinder, the singer wore a mask to conceal his face.

Disha Patani and Talwiinder in the viral video (Photo: X)

This incident comes at the heels of another moment grabbed on camera a few weeks back when Disha was spotted in actor Arshad Warsi’s car in Goa, with a mystery man who had his arms wrapped around her shoulders. People on the internet were quick to deduce that the mystery man in Goa could have been Talwiinder only.

As of now, neither Disha nor Talwiinder have commented anything on the rumours. Prior to this, Disha was rumoured to be in a high-profile relationship with actor Tiger Shroff for a while. The duo even starred together in the 2018 film Baaghi 2, and while they never came on record to confirm or deny the relationship, they were reported to have parted ways in 2022.