Nupur Sanon–Stebin Ben conclude three-day Udaipur wedding festivities with Hindu ceremony

“The Hindu phera ceremony began with a vibrant baraat, featuring nearly a hundred men holding traditional umbrellas. Stebin, joined by his friends, danced his way to the venue, turning the procession into a high-energy celebration,” a source, who attended the wedding told HT City exclusively.

Actor-model sister Nupur Sanon and popular singer-songwriter Stebin Ben tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Sunday at Raffles Udaipur, bringing their three-day wedding celebrations to a close.

After the baraat reached the mandap, Nupur Sanon made an emotional bridal entry amid floral décor, while both the bride and groom wore custom ensembles by Manish Malhotra. The pheras, conducted by Ankit Batra, were followed by a five-minute fireworks display that lit up the sky, along with a shower of flowers marking the end of the ceremony.

The Hindu wedding was attended by several celebrities, including Dinesh Vijan, Raghav Sharma, Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy, Rohit Dhawan, Disha Patani, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, among others. The celebrations concluded with live performances by Sonu Nigam and Sukhbir, who kept guests dancing till late.

The culinary experience featured a lavish spread of multiple chicken and mutton preparations, global desserts and international cuisines including Japanese and Asian dishes.

The Hindu ceremony followed a Christian wedding on Saturday, held as a white-themed sundowner where the couple exchanged vows, and a cocktail night featuring performances by B Praak, Sagar Bhatia and DJ Chetas. The wedding festivities had begun on Friday with a haldi ceremony and a boho-themed sangeet night.