Diwali 2024 | Adah Sharma: My way of celebrating is giving thanks

This year has been particularly special for actor Adah Sharma, who describes it as a “Diwali dhamaka”. With a series of successful projects including Bastar: The Naxal Story, web series Sunflower and Reeta Sanyal, she reflects on her journey with gratitude. “For an actor to get so many varied roles in a single year is so special, and I feel blessed,” she says, adding, “My team and I are exhilarated as it will be a big celebration for all of us. We even got a sweet dish made at home and brought our dabbas to eat together. So, it already feels festive and I want to give thanks — that is my way of celebrating.” Actor Adah Sharma

Ask her about any Diwali gift she’s received that she treasures and the 32-year-old says, “My most special gift is usually what my nani gives me; anything she gives me is special. I usually ask her for hand-me-downs of her own sarees, but she always buys a new one and gives it to me.” In terms of her own preference, Adah’s Diwali attire typically consists of the elegant Kerala saree, the cream fabric adorned with a gold border.

Talking about this year’s celebration, the actor goes on to share the importance of puja in her life, which extends beyond a Diwali tradition as it has become a part of her every day life. “I’ve always been taught that every day of your life should be celebrated, and every day you should give thanks to God. So we do puja every single day, maybe on Diwali we do it just in new clothes. But it’s the same puja that we always do,” she concludes.