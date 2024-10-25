Menu Explore
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
From Ekta Kapoor, Ramesh Taurani to Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty: A low-down on this year’s Diwali bashes

ByRishabh Suri
Oct 25, 2024 11:10 PM IST

We bring you a low-down on the much-awaited Diwali parties in tinsel town.

Bollywood is larger-than-life and so are the industry’s Diwali parties. We bring you a low down on this year’s big bashes, from those that are happening to those being given a miss:

Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Ekta Kapoor

The producer, known for her star-studded bashes, is set to host this year’s party on October 27. Actors Kartik Aaryan, Anita Hassanandani, Ridhi Dogra and actor-turned-politician Chirag Paswan are expected to attend.

Ramesh Taurani

Producer Ramesh Taurani’s party, an industry staple with regulars such as actors Katrina Kaif, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, is set to take place on October 26. However, Taurani is doubtful about whether actor Salman Khan will make an appearance, given his current security concerns.

Anand Pandit

While Pandit’s 2023 party was attended by stars such as Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan, the producer says he won’t be organising a party this Diwali. “My house is under renovation, so there’s no party this time. But I am attending the ones I have been invited to,” he tells us.

Anil Kapoor

The actor, known for his lavish parties, won’t be in town this year. A source tells us, “Anil is shooting in Lucknow this Diwali. At most, there might be an intimate gathering with the rest of the family. But no big bash for sure.”

Amritpal Singh Bindra

While the dates are not yet confirmed, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra will be inviting industry friends such as actor Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Shahid Kapoor for his Diwali bash.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The guest list for the actor’s party last year included the likes of actors Kriti Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar. However, we have learnt that Shilpa will not be playing host this year as the family is travelling.

