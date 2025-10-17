Diwali special | Shweta Tripathi: What are festivities without family?

For actor Shweta Tripathi, Diwali is meaningful only when celebrated with loved ones. “What are festivals without family?” she asks. Shweta Tripathi

The 40-year-old recalls a friend once saying, “Success is when you go home for festivals,” and she plans to do just that by returning to her hometown, Delhi, after wrapping up a shoot. “The true essence of Diwali lies in being with people you love,” she says.

“I am on the Diwali masti train already! My celebration began on set, and now I am back with my husband, Cheetah (rapper, Chaitaniya Sharma), my parents, and my in-laws, says the actor, who is currently shooting for a film adaptation of a popular show, and is also acting in and producing an untitled feature alongside actor Tillotama Shome

Playing cards in the days leading up to Diwali is a fun, bonding experience for many, but Shweta admits it has never been her cup of tea.

She says, “Many people enjoy playing cards; that’s their viewpoint, but I don’t have the courage for it.” The actor reminisces about childhood games with friends, limited to “just for ₹10 to ₹20.”

Dressing up for Diwali is exciting, but while people usually buy new clothes, Shweta prefers to wear something she already owns or borrows from family. This year too, she will follow suit. She tells us, “I will wear my old saree or my mother-in-law’s or sister-in-law’s saree, as I don’t believe in buying unnecessarily.”