Don 3 finally back on track: Ranveer Singh begins prep, schedule to start early next year

Actor Ranveer Singh was seen in public for the first time since the release of his blockbuster film Dhurandhar . Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller continues to dominate the box office, recently crossing the ₹500 crore mark in India. Dressed in black and accompanied by wife Deepika Padukone, the actor was all smiles at the Mumbai airport — a brief pause before he dives into his next big mission.

In August 2023, the third instalment of Don was announced , followed by a teaser confirming Ranveer as the new Don, stepping into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan. The film was initially expected to go on floors in January 2025, but Farhan Akhtar, who will be directing the film, had previous commitments, which reportedly delayed the schedule.

Speculation about the project intensified after Vikrant Massey’s reported exit as the antagonist, leading many to believe that Don 3 might have been shelved. However, a source speaking to News18 has now confirmed that the film is very much happening — and Ranveer has already begun his action prep.

“Ranveer is back to the game…” A source told the outlet, “Now that Ranveer is back to the game, the production doesn’t want to wait anymore. After some scheduling conflicts and logistical back and forth, Don 3 is back on track. Ranveer will be seen doing some heavy-duty action sequences and he started prepping for the same last week."

The first schedule of the film is expected to kick off between late January and early February next year. “Ranveer is fresh off the success of Dhurandhar. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, dished out a big hit like Tere Ishq Mein. Don 3 serves as the perfect next-step for this duo. Some portions of the film in its first schedule will be shot in Jeddah. Kriti, much like Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Roma, will be seen engaging in some action sequences as well,” the source added.

Vikrant Massey might still be part of the film Reports had earlier claimed that Tamil actor Arjun Das would replace Vikrant Massey as the antagonist. However, the makers are reportedly still in talks with Vikrant to reprise his role. “They’ve resumed conversations with Vikrant. The actor too is interested. They’re currently in the process of figuring out his dates. Meanwhile, the script is still going through minute changes keeping Vikrant in mind,” the source said.

Cameos and nostalgia Adding to the buzz, rumours suggest that Farhan is planning cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas — marking their first onscreen reunion since Don 2 in 2011. The director is also said to be in discussions with Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman for special appearances, setting up what could be an epic crossover finale. Zeenat had also earlier praised Ranveer’s casting, writing on Instagram, “Congratulations, Ranveer! May you find a worthy ‘jungly billi’ to your Don.”

With Ranveer leading the charge, Kriti joining him as the female lead, and Farhan Akhtar returning to the director’s chair, Don 3 looks set to reignite one of Bollywood’s most iconic action franchises.