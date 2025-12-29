Drishyam 3 Update: Ajay Devgn and crew to shoot in Goa for a month-long schedule

Actor Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran starrer Drishyam 3 has gone into production much to the excitement of the fans. The film has an interesting addition to the cast with Jaideep Ahlawat joining the shoot. As the production progresses, it is learnt that the cast and crew of the film will now move to Goa and shoot an intense schedule. Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar in a still from Drishyam 2.

The third installment in the Hindi franchise of the Malayalam suspense thriller was up until now shooting in Mumbai. The film's shoot had commenced in the Millennium City recently and will now swiftly move to Goa.

According to the production, the shooting in Goa will kickstart from January 8 and will continue through the month end. The entire cast of the film, including Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor will also be part of this shooting schedule.

Akshaye Khanna's exit from Drishyam 3 After his successful stint in Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna was to start the shoot of Drishyam 3 but he exited the project just a few days before the shoot commenced. According to the film's producer Kumar Mangat, Akshaye had a problem with his look and remuneration, and walked out after signing an agreement. Kumar Mangat confirmed that Jaideep Ahlawat has replaced Akshaye.

The film's director Abhishek Pathak also spoke about Akshaye's exit. In an interview with ETimes, Abhishek said, “He (Ajay) left it to me completely. Anyway, it’s more about me, Akshaye and the production. So, I would rather leave that aspect of how we dealt with it out. All this happened after the contract was signed in November. He left the movie five days before it was going on the floors. The look was locked, costumes were getting made, the narration had happened, and he loved the story.”

Abhishek also felt that the success of Dhurandhar has blurred Akshaye's judgement. “I think it’s just that people around him started telling him that he’ll become a superstar and he should now look at something which is all about him. So, I wish him all the best, and would say – try to do a solo film now. When he doesn’t have an answer, then he doesn’t know what to say. That’s something very stupid because we have known each other for a very long time. I stopped (trying to resolve the issue) because I thought there’s no point talking to this person right now, he’s on some other planet,” he said.