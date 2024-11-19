Dune: Prophecy star Josh Heuston knows netizens call him Timothée Chalamet ‘in a different font’; here's what he thinks

If you haven’t heard of Josh Heuston yet, you're about to be pleasantly surprised. The Sydney-born actor is taking the Dune universe by storm in the highly anticipated Dune: Prophecy, a prequel to the popular sci fi epic. With the show already drawing comparisons to Game of Thrones, Heuston’s breakout role as Constantine Corrino, the illegitimate son of Emperor Corrino (Mark Strong), is set to make him a household name. And trust us when we say, the internet is already swooning. Dune: Prophecy star Josh Heuston

The hottest new face in sci-fi

Heuston’s portrayal of Constantine, a charming yet conflicted character, has quickly made him a fan favourite. With his striking looks and magnetic presence, it's easy to see why some fans are calling him ‘Timothée Chalamet in a different font’. “It must be Dune because he’s got the Chalamet hair,” said a fan on X. “Damn ok budget chalamet,” was another's comment. The comparisons continued with one more comment, “Sigma filter timothee chalamet.” Another fan said,“If Timothy and Oscar Isaac had a baby.”

Josh Heuston and Timothée Chalamet

But surprisingly, this is a comparison Heuston takes in stride; “That guy is insanely talented. That's a compliment in itself,” he said to Teen Vogue, unfazed by the internet’s love for the Chalamet comparison. The actor also claims that he's part ‘troll’, part ‘internet sleuth’, admitting that he spends time lurking on both his main and secret accounts. So if you’ve seen the fan art or memes online, rest assured, he's probably seen them too!

But while the comparison might be fun, it doesn't quite capture Heuston’s unique charm. Chalamet's Paul Atreides is more tortured and brooding, whereas Heuston’s Constantine exudes a suave, sensual energy that hides a deep-seated vulnerability. As the illegitimate son of the emperor, Constantine wears the mask of a confident, charismatic aristocrat, but as the season progresses, layers of trauma and insecurity begin to peel away, revealing a character who desperately wants to live up to the high expectations set by his powerful father.

With the success of Dune: Prophecy already in the books, Heuston is poised to break out in a big way. Fans are already obsessed but it’s Heuston’s effortless cool and undeniable chemistry on screen that might just make him the breakout star of the year. It’s clear: Josh Heuston has arrived, and he's here to stay. The star was previously seen in the Netflix series, Heartbreak High as well as Thor: Love and Thunder (2022); he is also one of the only South Asian characters in Dune: Prophecy alongside Charithra Chandran and Tabu.