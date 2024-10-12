Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Durga Puja 2024 | Abhishek Banerjee, Ronit Roy, Onir: Celebs share their childhood memories

ByRishabh Suri
Oct 12, 2024 01:20 PM IST

Celebrities share their cherished childhood memories of celebrating Durga Puja with their families.

On Dussehra today, celebs look back fondly on some of their best childhood memories of celebrating Durga Puja with their families.

Bidita Bag, Ronit Roy
Bidita Bag, Ronit Roy

Saswata Chatterjee

Saswata Chatterjee
Saswata Chatterjee

There are millions of people on the streets of Kolkata now! It wasn’t like this while I was growing up.My childhood memories include going out with friends to binge on junk food, basis our budgets. On days when we had a lot to spend, we’d have Chinese food, too! My family used to organise Durga Puja and would take care of everything, from the chanda bills to the immersion.

Bidita Bag

Bidita Bag
Bidita Bag

I am from Howrah (West Bengal) and we used to go to our buaji’s house in Kolkata for Durga Puja. That journey used to be really beautiful, especially when we travelled by train. We would see white-coloured kash phool (wild sugarcane flowers) which are prevalent in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha. You don’t get to see them in the northern parts as much. It is very symbolic, because when you see those flowers, it means Durga Puja is coming.

Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee
Abhishek Banerjee

My fond memory is that we would go out with our extended family to different pandals. Durga Puja was also about giving each other gifts — that used to be the highlight. We would also bring different clothes for each of the days. I even did one of my first ever plays at Durga Puja, where I played the narrator.

Onir

Onir with family.
Onir with family.

I lost my dad in August this year, but I have so many fond memories [with him]. He would wake us up at 4.30 in the morning, then make tea for everyone. Dad was an atheist, but the funny thing is, he would get very excited for Durga Puja.

Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy

October 11 was my birthday, so we did the bhog yesterday. As a child, I remember our father taking us to Durga Puja. There used to be a beautiful idol of Maa, as well as a stage. I distinctly remember the food stalls and the new clothes that we would buy. Festivals are to be enjoyed and we still celebrate everything together as a family.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On