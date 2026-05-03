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Each film has its own journey: Anshuman Jha on announcing six-films at Cannes

Actor-filmmaker Anshuman Jha talks about announcing his six-slates at Cannes this year 

Published on: May 03, 2026 10:45 pm IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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As the 79th Cannes Film Festival, approaches, several Indian stars are preparing for their red carpet appearances. Among them is actor-filmmaker Anshuman Jha, who will make his debut at the festival with a slate announcement unveiling six films under his production house. The lineup includes titles such as Lakadbaggha 2, The Burning, Hari Om and Bajrangi.

Each film has its own journey: Anshuman Jha on announcing six-films at Cannes

For Anshuman, known for films such as Lakadbaggha (2023) and Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010), all six projects, he says, are rooted in what he “deeply believes” in: “They all carry a social commentary. That’s very important to me as a filmmaker. And there’s no better platform than Cannes to announce ambition. Each film truly has its own journey.”

The 41-year-old stresses that authenticity remains central to his storytelling. “Every story you tell has to be rooted in the culture you come from; only then will it feel truthful and resonate with audiences,” he shares. While the films are “deeply Indian in nature”, he adds, “They carry universal emotions. That’s what connects them to a global audience.”

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Each film has its own journey: Anshuman Jha on announcing six-films at Cannes
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Each film has its own journey: Anshuman Jha on announcing six-films at Cannes
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