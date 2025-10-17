Anshuman Jha reveals he rejected Arjun Kapoor's Half Girlfriend: If Vikrant Massey would've been the lead, I would have…

Sharing an example of sticking to this belief of his, he reveals that he rejected the role of actor Arjun Kapoor ’s friend in Half Girlfriend (2017) due to the casting. “I was offered the film Half Girlfriend, the role which eventually (actor) Vikrant Massey did, and I said no to it. Vikrant and I chatted about it once. I believe that he should have been the lead in that film, then I would have done that role. Where I am coming from, it’s not about whether the role is small or big, it’s about the truth that who fits what,” he says.

Actor Anshuman Jha donned a new hat recently with his debut directorial Lord Curzon Ki Haveli , and he believes the USP of the film is the right casting of actors Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, Paresh Pahuja and Zoha Rahman. “If a film has a good cast which is true to the film, by default it will do more numbers even if it is an average film because more people will get a chance to relate to the characters on screen,” he says.

The actor-director adds, “Somebody questioned me that had the makers taken that route, the film wouldn’t have done that much business. I told them to eat their words as 12th Fail (2023) would not have done the business it did if it had the other actor, who was the lead in Half Girlfriend, as the lead. Let’s get honest here. Vikrant in 12th Fail, the honesty that he brought to it, made the film what it is. Vidhu sir’s conviction in bringing it to theatres help it become what it became. It got it out to so many people and did business, because it had the right actor in the right part playing it. I have nothing personal against anyone, but we owe honesty to our audiences.”

He goes on to praise his leading man Arjun Mathur too, lamenting the lack of good offers for him. “It is depressingly sad that an actor of his calibre, recognised around the world, is not getting the kind of work he should. I can openly say that he is the best actor named Arjun in India, and he should be doing more work,” he asserts, adding that non-recognition of good work affects the quality of films coming. “Somehow we have all become a part of this culture where we are propagating cringe-watching. That’s why we have films like Jugnuma and Homebound, which are fantastic films, not doing good numbers. Then we complain we don’t have good films, but then we will see another typical film and say why is Bollywood making crap films. Just reflect, look in the mirror and be honest. It all comes down to honesty,” he ends.