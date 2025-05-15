Anshuman Jha “irked but relieved” on Lord Curzon Ki Haveli getting ‘A’ certificate from CBFC

Actor and filmmaker Anshuman Jha is "relieved, grateful and ready" as his directorial debut Lord Curzon Ki Haveli has been officially cleared by the censor board after a prolonged four-month+ engagement with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). But as the CBFC has granted the film an A (Adults Only) certification with three mandated changes, Jha is not particularly happy about it. Anshuman Jha with Rasika Dugal at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival in 2023

Speaking on the certification, Anshuman Jha says, “It’s a relief that we finally have the certification. The journey hasn’t been easy, but we remained committed to the film we wanted to showcase. I was not pleased that it took so long but more importantly that even after an A certification we had to mute and cut scenes. There are other films which get away with a U/A having worse expletives/violence and while I am okay doing the cuts to follow rules, having a standard yardstick is what will make it a level playing field. What really irks me is the fact that it has been certified as an 'English- Partly Hindi film' when it is 50-50 vis-a-vis both languages. It is set in England so for it to feel and flow naturally, writer Bikas Mishra and I kept a balance between both languages consciously. But calling it English and partly Hindi feels a little unfair. 'Hindi party English' would have been a fairer assessment since in essence it is an Indian film about Asians in the West & their identity crisis."

Starring Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, Paresh Pahuja, and Tanmay Dhanania, the film weaves an atmospheric tale around themes of identity and immigration, centered on the experiences of Asians in the UK. A black comedy thriller, the film has been screened at various film festivals abroad and was the only Indian selection at Europe’s premier genre showcase — Razor Reel Flanders 2024 — and earned Jha the Best Director honour at the UK Asian Film Festival 2024.

The film has garnered appreciation around the world and Jha adds that he "shouldn't really be complaining". "I believe comfort is the enemy, so these challenges in my debut directorial have only strengthened my resolve. Our audiences are evolving rapidly and it is our responsibility as makers to give them original cinema, which they may accept or reject but we owe it to them. Ones that come from an authentic creative place and not a lazy one. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is an attempt at one such unique cinematic experience. Alfred Hitchcock is one of my favourite film makers and this is my outright homage to him. The film tiptoes through themes of identity and immigration—global concerns with a very personal pulse. And I am hoping that it sees the light of the day soon now that we are 'censored' (pun intended )."