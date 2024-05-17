 Anshuman Jha wins Best Director award for Lord Curzon Ki Haveli at UK Asian film festival, wants to direct rom-com next - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anshuman Jha wins Best Director award for Lord Curzon Ki Haveli at UK Asian film festival, wants to direct rom-com next

ByYashika Mathur
May 17, 2024 02:02 PM IST

Anshuman Jha has made his directorial debut with Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, which recently premiered at UK Asian Film Festival.

Actor Anshuman Jha is on cloud nine as his debut directorial project, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is gathering applause and accolades at international films festivals. While the film is yet to release for the Indian audiences, Jha has already bagged the Best Director award at the UK-Asian Film Festival.

Anshuman Jha's directorial debut Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is gathering accolades on international platforms.
Anshuman Jha's directorial debut Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is gathering accolades on international platforms.

“I had a great time directing this black comedy thriller. And this award was very unexpected, honestly, so I am super happy with this recognition,” he says, adding that his next direction will only happen if the film’s story attracts him organically.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read: Arjun Mathur describes Made In Heaven season 1 as the ‘perfect storm’, remains tight-lipped about season three

“I will only direct a film when it calls out to me the way Lord Curzon’s script did. It’s ‘cine-ma’ for me. The script is sacrosanct to me and once it’s fully ready and I’m convinced, I’ll take it up. There’s a rom-com in the pipeline, but at this moment, I can’t say when will I direct that,” says the actor-director, promising that his next directorial will not be a niche film and that he has “not stopped loving acting”.

The 39-year-old, who made his big screen debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha, has assisted several directors in the past, and therefore, helming a film came naturally to him. Taking the big leap with Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, which revolves around Indians in foreign land, it also helped Jha build a strong relationship with the lead actors Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal.

Talking his experience of going behind the camera and being on the other side, he shares, “I think actors are very emotional beings, we face more rejection than it is there in any other line of work. That is what makes it such an insecure profession, even mentally. So, the actor-director relationship has to be one of one of love. You need to be in love with your actors, and you need to respect them.”

Also Read: Rasika Duggal on Lord Curzon Ki Haveli going for Red Lorry Film Festival: Word of mouth can change things for a film

He goes on to say that it takes two-to-tango to make a film shoot an enjoyable experience. “When I work with a director, I hand myself to them, totally trusting them. So for Arjun, Rasika and the remaining cast, to love me and make me feel secure, and of course to know their job, is very important as actors. For this film, we workshopped so much. So when Rasika says that is the workshop experience that has helped her, it is the biggest compliment for me as a director,” mentions Jha, who will next be seen in Hari Om and Lakadbaggha 2 for which he has undergone extensive training.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Anshuman Jha wins Best Director award for Lord Curzon Ki Haveli at UK Asian film festival, wants to direct rom-com next

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On