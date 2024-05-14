Arjun Mathur describes Made In Heaven season 1 as the ‘perfect storm’, remains tight-lipped about season three

Actor Arjun Mathur is not new to international acclaims and recognitions. After earning an International Emmy nomination in the Best Actor category for his role in Made in Heaven, the actor has now won the Best Actor award at the UK-Asian Film Festival for his role in actor Anshuman Jha’s directorial debut Lord Curzon Ki Haveli. Arjun Mathur remains tight-lipped about third season of Made In Heaven.

“It was totally unexpected. This film is just the film we had fun on. You know there are things in which you put in so much of effort, and work really hard for, but this award feels like getting validated for having fun,” he quips, adding, “It’s really amazing when that happens. When work doesn’t feel like work, and then some people are like ‘oh this is one of your best works’ and I am like ‘really? I was just having fun’. So, it’s a great feeling.”

Describing his character in the film as “complex”, Mathur stays tight-lipped about the details of the black comedy thriller, hoping to surprise the audience with his work when the project releases in India.

For Mathur, who has been working relentlessly for several years, films such as Luck By Chance, Ankur Arora Murder Case, I Am gave him the recognition he wanted. However, it was the 2017 web series Made In Heaven, which broke all records nationally and internationally, so much so that he came to be tagged as the ‘Made In Heaven Guy’, and the actor has no qualms about it.

The 42-year-old actor, who earned a International Emmy nomination in the Best Actor category for his role of Karan Mehra in the series, says that before this, he was probably remembered by his previous projects too.

“That feels fine, honestly. I think that’s how career trajectory for most actors works. Before Made in Heaven, many people looked at me as the Bring On The Night guy, wile others called me that guy from Luck By Chance. It just depends on how far your work goes and how many people it resonates with,” says Mathur, asserting that Made in Heaven happens to be that one project that changed the whole dynamics.

He elaborates, “In terms of timing, audience, platform, makers, producers, everything that went into it, this show just became the perfect storm. It’s very rare where everything falls into place for a project, I talking specifically about season one.”

Calling the series, co-starring actors Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh and Kalki Koechlin, a mix of good fortune and perfect timing, Mathur says, “What also matters is the point in time when the particular project is going out into the world. Otherwise before that year, I had never imagined that a series I am going to do, in a few years, is going to get me an Emmy nomination.”

However, when asked if the third season of acclaimed web series is in works, the actor directs the questions towards the makers and douses the burning question efficiently.