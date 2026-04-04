Easter 2026 exclusive: Appams and stew are an Easter special at home: Dino Morea
Actor Dino Morea reflects on Easter, sharing fond memories of egg hunts and special meals, while appreciating the festive spirit
On Easter, actor Dino Morea is in a cheerful mood, soaking in the festive spirit, and the treats that come with it. During a special shoot with HT City, it’s the dinosaur-shaped Easter goodies that instantly catch his eye. “Same, same but different,” he says with a chuckle, happily posing with them.
Speaking about what the day means to him, the actor, last seen in Housefull 5 (2025), shares, “Before Easter, there’s the period of Lent, where you fast for 40 days or give up something, and Easter Sunday is when you feast. So for me, besides going to church, it’s all about the food.”
Dino, who grew up in Bengaluru with his brothers, turns nostalgic as he recalls, “Growing up, on Easter, we would first go to church and then start looking for Easter eggs at home: bunnies and chocolates. My parents would hide them around the house, and whoever found the eggs would get to keep them. We would break the eggs and find out what’s inside. It was always so special. Then we would enjoy a special meal.”
And what’s on the menu for the day? “My mom’s parents were from South India, so appams and stew are an Easter special,” says the actor.
Summing up the spirit of the festival, he says, “Easter is celebrated all over the world by people of different religions. I love the whole festive feel: going around looking for eggs and bunnies, and getting gifts and chocolates. Every kid loves that."
Dino grew up in Bengaluru but having spent years in Mumbai’s Bandra, he says he loves the festive spirit of the suburb. He says, “Every since I moved to the city, Bandra has always been festive. People all dressed up, going to church, visiting neighbours, celebrating largely. These are cute memories Bandra still holds that I appreciate and love when I see friends and neighbours walking into each other’s houses and having a great time during Easter.”
Ask him if as an actor and former model did he every give up on binging on Easter goodies and he quickly says, “Let’s just say I eat well. I’m not one to follow strict diets during festivals.”
On the work front, Dino adds that after four releases last year this year he’s still reading scripts. He says, “This year I’m still in the process of reading scripts. There’s Royals season 2 that will start at some point. I had four releases last year and this year will probably be the year I’m just shooting for my next.”