Easter 2026 exclusive: Appams and stew are an Easter special at home: Dino Morea

On Easter, actor Dino Morea is in a cheerful mood, soaking in the festive spirit, and the treats that come with it. During a special shoot with HT City, it’s the dinosaur-shaped Easter goodies that instantly catch his eye. “Same, same but different,” he says with a chuckle, happily posing with them. Dino Morea Pic: Raju Shinde, Location: Candies, Bandra

Speaking about what the day means to him, the actor, last seen in Housefull 5 (2025), shares, “Before Easter, there’s the period of Lent, where you fast for 40 days or give up something, and Easter Sunday is when you feast. So for me, besides going to church, it’s all about the food.”

Dino, who grew up in Bengaluru with his brothers, turns nostalgic as he recalls, “Growing up, on Easter, we would first go to church and then start looking for Easter eggs at home: bunnies and chocolates. My parents would hide them around the house, and whoever found the eggs would get to keep them. We would break the eggs and find out what’s inside. It was always so special. Then we would enjoy a special meal.”

And what’s on the menu for the day? “My mom’s parents were from South India, so appams and stew are an Easter special,” says the actor.

Summing up the spirit of the festival, he says, “Easter is celebrated all over the world by people of different religions. I love the whole festive feel: going around looking for eggs and bunnies, and getting gifts and chocolates. Every kid loves that."