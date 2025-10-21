Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat X reviews: Netizens say Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's film is ‘one time watchable’

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat has hit theatres today (October 21) at the same time as Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's comedy-horror fim, Thamma. As fans rush to catch the first shows, reactions are already trending on X. Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa About the film Directed by Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat follows Vikramaditya (Harshvardhan Rane), a passionate artist, and Adaa (Sonam Bajwa), a free-spirited woman with her own idea of love. The film explores the highs and lows of romance, the fine line between devotion and obsession, and the emotional rollercoaster that comes with desire.

Netizens react The film has sparked mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. Many have criticised the movie’s writing and direction. One viewer commented, “More serial than cinema. Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat really said 1000 episodes in 2 hours #DeewanekiDeewaniyat.” Another added, “The first 10-15 minutes of #EkDeewaneKiDEEWAANIYAT is absolutely over the top and cringe dialogues. Also that Sonam Bajwa song was cringe.”

Some reviews, however, found redeeming qualities, particularly in the music and performances. “#EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat Music is its USP. Its genuinely good. 2nd half is a slight improvement after a very weak first half. Harsh is decent and so is Sonam but they do overdo sometimes due to very weak writing and direction. At least the MUSIC was good,” noted a viewer. Another user wrote, “First half= Only 2-3 scenes are impactful. Over the top sequences, cringe dialogues, and mid acting. Only 1 song so far, Mera Hua, which was decent. The WRITING is a big mess. Direction — well, the director is mass-oriented. 1.5/5 so far.”

On the positive side, some fans praised the intensity of the story and the leads’ performances. “Film is all about intensity & depth. A blend of pain & obsession. Music is the heart of this movie. #HarshvardhanRane & #SonamBajwa shine with hardcore emotion throughout. Stellar comeback of Harsh. A bit slow but a good movie,” said one viewer. Another wrote, “Rating – One Time Watchable. Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat tries to be an intense musical love story but feels overdramatic and predictable. The first half and interval block work, but the second half feels stretchable. Songs and a few emotional scenes shine, while dialogues are mixed — some good, others in shayari-style feel cringe, like Instagram reels. Harshvardhan Rane & Sonam Bajwa chemistry is good.”