Ek Din Trailer: Sai Pallavi falls in love with Junaid Khan for a day; Arijit Singh’s soothing vocals take the cake

After making the South film industry fall head over heels in love with her, actor Sai Pallavi has been in the news lately for her Bollywood debut. As we all know, Sai will be playing the role of Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana . But ahead of the same, Sai will share the screen with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in Ek Din , her first Hindi film. This project will mark Junaid’s third Bollywood film in a lead role. Well, makers of the upcoming romantic drama film dropped the much-anticipated trailer today, giving us a glimpse of Sai and Junaid’s fresh onscreen chemistry.

The 2 minutes 12 seconds long trailer of Ek Din begins with Junaid Khan gazing at a Fortune Bell, which apparently grants wishes to heartbroken lovers. Looking hopefully at Sai Pallavi, as she walks by with Kunal Kapoor, Junaid secretly wishes: “Kaash Meera meri ho jaaye, chaahe ek din ke liye hi sahi.” Junaid is called away and even though he doesn’t ring the bell himself, the wind sways it, making his wish come true. The scene shifts to Sai aka Meera singing Happy Birthday for Junaid, holding a cupcake in her hands. When she asks him to blow the candle after making a birthday wish, Junaid responds, “Meri wish toh poori ho gayi.” They go on to enjoy the perfect day together. But what happens when the sun sets and the day ends?

Directed by Sunil Pandey and backed by Aamir Khan, Ek Din is reportedly a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. Well, netizens are positively blown away by this fresh love story. Gushing over the same under the trailer, a fan stated, “Finally! Too good. ❤️❤️. Visuals, music, especially pure drama. No more killing and violence. Waiting for may 1 st 😊😊😊,” whereas another wrote, “Wooow finally no alcohol no drug no cigarettes trailer ❤ refreshing one❤❤.” A comment read, “Finally something fresh from Bollywood. A much needed relief from violent spy action films,” whereas another netizen stated, “Simple sweet Fantasy romance genre after ages❤️❤️❤️ @aamirkhanproductions 🤞🤞 Hindi film audience, welcome to the world of @saipallavi.senthamarai 🔥🔥.”

However, the soul of the trailer is the Ek Din title track playing in the background, which marks one of Arijit Singh’s last songs as a playback singer. Fawning over the song, a fan stated, “What a soothing voice by Arijit da!,” whereas another comment read, “Another Banger loading by Arijit Singh ❤.” A netizen shared, “"Mere Raho Mere Rahooo" This Portion Uff Sukoon! 😌🎧🎶💖✨ The ARIJIT SINGH Is Not Just A Singer! He Is A Gem Of Music Industry & GOATed Of Indian Cinema! 🗿🛐🐐♥️🙏,” while a fan rightly said, “Arjit singh supermacy ❤️😍🙌.”

Ek Din is set to arrive in theatres on May 1. Are you excited for Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan’s sweet love story?