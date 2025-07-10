Ekta Kapoor said no to Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot initially, reveals what changed her mind

Fans were delighted when makers dropped the first teaser of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi this week, confirming that TV’s beloved bahu Tulsi Virani was returning with a much-awaited reboot. Politician and actor Smriti Irani’s first look in a maroon saree with a golden zari border, a big red bindi on her forehead and a side-parted low bun further raised the intrigue and excitement amongst netizens. But did you know television’s OG queen and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi creator Ekta Kapoor was initially against the idea of a reboot? Ekta Kapoor with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star Smriti Irani

Ahead of the show’s return to television, Ekta Kapoor penned a note today revealing why Smriti Irani aka Tulsi Virani and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi were being brought back. Ekta shared, “Why Kyunki, why now? When the 25th year of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' was approaching and the idea of relaunching it surfaced, my first reaction was a firm no. Why would I want to shake up nostalgia? You can never compete with nostalgia. It always remains supreme. How I remember my childhood and how it really was, will always be different. Also, the television space has changed. Once dependent on 9 cities, audiences now consume content in fragments, scattered across platforms. Would this shake the legacy of Kyunki, the iconic TRP no one ever achieved before and after? But was that truly the legacy of the show? Was it just a show with high numbers? Research carried out by an international body once concluded that the show gave a voice to women in Indian homes. Between 2000 and 2005, for the first time, women began participating in family discussions, a shift deeply influenced by Indian television, especially 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki'.”

That’s when she asked herself a few important questions: “Can we keep Kyunki away from today's storytelling formats and focus once again on the issues that television once bravely addressed and dealt with? Can we make it about impactful stories, not TRPs? Can we reclaim the power to reach millions to actually change mindsets and thoughts? Can we discuss parenting? The balance between concern and control? Can we talk about issues that we shy away from today? Can we use the most beloved and the most integrated platform in India, Television, to tell a story that resonates, and probably educates with equal amounts of entertainment? Can we bring back the time when a family sat on a dinner table and made conversations?”

Ekta finally had the answer: “I said, "Let's do this! Let's create a show that's not afraid to raise important questions, that sparks conversations, and stands out in the time dominated by visual gimmicks." Kyunki is coming back with limited episodes, to celebrate 25 years with an intent to impact, entertain, probe thoughts and most importantly, to inspire. With a lot of entertainment, excitement and heartfelt emotions. Here's to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi — to what it stands for, giving a voice, bringing a much awaited change, to its history and for what it holds in store for us. Of Course, without sounding preachy but by being relatable and inclusive. Cheers to Kyunki, cheers to the power of storytelling, cheers to less of what happened before and cheers to what will come! We will never win against nostalgia. The fight though, is not about winning. It is about Impact! To the show that's not just ours, but also yours too!”

Well, fans are obviously excited about Tulsi’s return. But netizens also have some new demands from Ekta. In the comment section below, one social media user asked, “When naagin 7 & why not now ??,” whereas another shared, “We're waiting for Naagin 7😭.” A fan asked, “Tulshi aa rahi hai parvati kab aayengi,” whereas one wrote, “Very good idea👏👏i would say you must telecast all the shows that were shown in kyunki era❤️❤️.”

Smriti Irani as Tulsi will be back on TV with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi from July 29. The episodes may be limited, but our excitement is unlimited!