Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Teaser: Smriti Irani leaves fans emotional; ‘Anupamaa vs Tulsi maza aayega’

Yesterday on July 7, fans got a pleasant surprise when politician and actor Smriti Irani’s first look as Tulsi Virani from Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot leaked online. Some wondered if this image was AI generated, but a majority of netizens were hit by a wave of nostalgia. Thus began our wait for the new series and Amar Upadhyay’s first look as Mihir Virani. But what fans didn’t expect was for the makers to drop the teaser on the same day, when our anticipation was already high. Well, Smriti aka Tulsi hit the bullseye with this short but emotional teaser clip, which successfully took the internet by storm last night. Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani

The one minute ten seconds long teaser clip begins with a family outing. As they sit in a restaurant, the iconic title track of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi plays on television. A woman, the mother, reveals the show used to be her favourite and credits the soap opera for the family’s habit of sitting together for every meal. When her son reveals that the show is returning, the mother’s eyes light up and she asks, “Apni Tulsi wapas TV par?” A door opens and we see Smriti Irani aka Tulsi Virani’s hands pick up a kalash, as she says, “Zaroor aaungi. Kyunki, humaara 25 saalo ka rishta jo hai. Wakt aa gaya hai aap se phir milne ka.”

In this teaser, Smriti is wearing the same maroon saree with a gold border that we saw in the leaked pictures. At the end of the teaser, it is announced that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is returning to TV on July 29, every night at 10:30 pm. Some fans got emotional in the comment section below. For instance, one comment read, “Kuch yaadein har ek cheese ke beyond hai. This show is legacy and childhood memories. The family together ❤️ its “pure emotion”,” while a netizen shared, “I'm literally tearing up - my childhood is coming back! ❤️ Beyond excited and feeling super nostalgic.” But a majority of netizens are more excited about Tulsi giving tough competition to Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa, which is currently one of the biggest and most watched shows on Indian television. One such netizen claimed, “Ab milega Anupama ko barabar ka takkar😂,” whereas another wrote, “Anupama vs Tulsi… mazaa aayega!😂😂.” Another internet user stated, “Finally ab Anupama aunty ka sorry sorry nahi sunana pdega Kyoki mera favorite show ksbkbt aa raha hai,” while a comment read, “Anupama ki Mummy Is back. The OG Tulsi Virani 2.o ❤️❤️.”

How excited are you for Tulsi’s return?