Er. Rajainderr Jaina pays an ode to Mohammed Rafi

"Music is the shorthand of emotion. It washes away the dust from the soul," said Dr. Er. Rajainderr Jaina as he inaugurated a musical program organized by the AAFT School of Music. The event commemorated the 45th death anniversary of the legendary Indian singer Mohammed Rafi.

Dr. Jaina, a businessman, social worker, writer, and art promoter, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He spoke eloquently about Mohammed Rafi’s monumental contributions to the music industry. In a heartfelt tribute, Dr. Jaina performed several of Rafi’s songs and his surprise performance earned him a standing ovation at Marwah Studios.

The AAFT School of Music and J.R. Entertainment also awarded all participating singers and musicians. Additionally, Sandeep Marwah presented Dr. Er. Rajainderr Jaina with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT. On this occasion, Suniel Parashar, Creative Director and Chairman of the Film Piracy Eradication Cell, remarked that there is no match to Rafi Saheb’s passion, which is mirrored in the dedication of Sandeep Marwah and Rajainderr Jaina towards music.