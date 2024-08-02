 Er. Rajainderr Jaina pays an ode to Mohammed Rafi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Er. Rajainderr Jaina pays an ode to Mohammed Rafi

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 02, 2024 05:43 PM IST

In a heartfelt tribute, Dr. Jaina performed Rafi’s songs at Marwah Studios

“Music is the shorthand of emotion. It washes away the dust from the soul,” said Dr. Er. Rajainderr Jaina as he inaugurated a musical program organized by the AAFT School of Music. The event commemorated the 45th death anniversary of the legendary Indian singer Mohammed Rafi.

Sandeep Marwah presented Dr. Er. Rajainderr Jaina with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT.
Sandeep Marwah presented Dr. Er. Rajainderr Jaina with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT.

Dr. Jaina, a businessman, social worker, writer, and art promoter, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He spoke eloquently about Mohammed Rafi’s monumental contributions to the music industry. In a heartfelt tribute, Dr. Jaina performed several of Rafi’s songs and his surprise performance earned him a standing ovation at Marwah Studios.

The AAFT School of Music and J.R. Entertainment also awarded all participating singers and musicians. Additionally, Sandeep Marwah presented Dr. Er. Rajainderr Jaina with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT. On this occasion, Suniel Parashar, Creative Director and Chairman of the Film Piracy Eradication Cell, remarked that there is no match to Rafi Saheb’s passion, which is mirrored in the dedication of Sandeep Marwah and Rajainderr Jaina towards music.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Cinema / Er. Rajainderr Jaina pays an ode to Mohammed Rafi
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On