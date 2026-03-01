Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran have triggered widespread disruption. Dubai's airspace has been closed, suspending flights and leaving many travellers, including prominent personalities, stranded with limited options to return home. Erica Fernandes on Dubai’s current situation: It hasn’t been easy, it’s scary Global personalities like double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, actor Esha Gupta, actor Sonal Chauhan and Tamil cinema star and professional racer Ajith Kumar are among those affected. Amid this, actor Erica J Fernandes, who relocated to Dubai in 2023, is stuck but safe. "I'm still in Dubai and I'm safe," she tells us.

The actor, known for her roles in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, has continued to travel frequently to Mumbai for work while balancing her personal and professional life abroad. Elaborating on the current situation, Erica shares, "I have to say, the UAE government has handled this incredibly well so far. Being here and seeing how quickly and effectively they've responded has genuinely been reassuring." When asked how she's holding up, the 32-year-old doesn't downplay the gravity of the circumstances. "It hasn't been easy. The sounds of interceptions are real, and they're jarring. People around me, friends and family have been watching this unfold with their own eyes, and that's a difficult thing to process. There's no sugar coating it, it's scary."