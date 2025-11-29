Eternity movie review: A sweeping afterlife romance that sweetly balances whimsy and heart-aching questions about love

Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, Callum Turner, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, John Early Director: David Freyne Rating: ★★★.5 There’s a wave of nostalgia sweeping through Hollywood — not just in the return of familiar titles from the ‘90s, but in the revival of a certain kind of filmmaking that once defined the era: glossy, high-concept studio romances with emotional stakes as grand as their premises. As audiences welcome back Scream, Clueless, and the romcom sensibility of My Best Friend’s Wedding, there’s also a renewed curiosity for films that blend fantasy with earnest sentiment. That spirit is very much alive in Eternity, David Freyne’s ambitious afterlife love story, which feels like it could have rolled out in front of a packed theatre in 1998. It’s a big swing — sentimental, witty, visually polished — and one that attempts something many filmmakers have recently shied away from: believing wholeheartedly in love. Callum Turner and Elizabeth Olsen in a still from Eternity

The movie starts with Larry (Miles Teller), who dies suddenly and finds himself reborn into his youthful self in The Junction — a retro convention-centre-style limbo where the newly dead return to the age they were happiest and must choose an afterlife world to live in forever. With his Afterlife Consultant Anna (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) guiding him through options ranging from Beach World to Queer World to a fully booked Men-Free World, Larry refuses to decide until his wife Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) arrives, dying of cancer back on Earth. But when she reaches The Junction, also restored to youth, she’s greeted not only by Larry but also by her first husband Luke (Callum Turner), who died in the Korean War and has been waiting decades for her. With only a week to choose, Joan must decide who she wants to spend eternity with — the passionate love she lost or the imperfect but steady partnership that shaped her life.