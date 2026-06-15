As Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) completes 25 years today, actor Ameesha Patel reflects on the film's lasting impact and the journey that led her to play Sakina. The actor reveals that she was initially unsure about being cast opposite Sunny Deol because of their age difference. "The first question I asked was, 'Do you not think I'm very young for the film?' The hero paired opposite me was way senior to me romantically," she recalls, adding, "Once they explained the story, I understood the contrast between Tara Singh’s ruggedness and Sakina’s refinement.”

Exclusive | 25 years of Gadar: I questioned my casting opposite Sunny Deol, Says Ameesha Patel

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Recalling how she landed the role of Sakina, Ameesha shares that the competition was intense, with nearly 500 contenders auditioning for the part. After being selected, she immersed herself in research, working on Urdu diction, body language and the cultural nuances of the era. “We visited mosques, observed prayers, read about the British Raj and studied the period. Anil Sharma ji helped me understand Sakina deeply,” she says.

The 50-year-old credits audiences for turning Gadar into a cultural phenomenon. "I want to heartily thank my fans for making sure that no matter what films come and go, Gadar's box-office record is not broken," she shares, adding that she was surprised to learn that the combined footfalls of Gadar and Gadar 2 (2023) still remain ahead of many newer franchises. For Ameesha, the film's success lies in its central love story. "Tara plus Sakina equals Gadar. You take one of them out, and it isn't Gadar anymore."

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing her most memorable experience from the film, Ameesha points to a post-interval confrontation scene with her on-screen father, played by the late Amrish Puri. “I had not yet shot the romance, separation, pain or motherhood portions, but I had to emotionally convince myself that I was a wife and mother fighting for her family. Facing Amrish Puri ji in that scene was intimidating, especially as a newcomer with no formal acting training.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing her most memorable experience from the film, Ameesha points to a post-interval confrontation scene with her on-screen father, played by the late Amrish Puri. “I had not yet shot the romance, separation, pain or motherhood portions, but I had to emotionally convince myself that I was a wife and mother fighting for her family. Facing Amrish Puri ji in that scene was intimidating, especially as a newcomer with no formal acting training.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about her equation with Sunny Deol, Ameesha says her admiration for him has only grown over the years. “He was incredibly patient and supportive. There were times when (director) Anil Sharma ji would be trying to get a shot out of me and Sunny would say, ‘You go out, I’ll direct her.’ He would explain things to me patiently. He never lost his temper, never lost his patience. He understood that I was a newcomer and that Sakina was not an easy role.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about her equation with Sunny Deol, Ameesha says her admiration for him has only grown over the years. “He was incredibly patient and supportive. There were times when (director) Anil Sharma ji would be trying to get a shot out of me and Sunny would say, ‘You go out, I’ll direct her.’ He would explain things to me patiently. He never lost his temper, never lost his patience. He understood that I was a newcomer and that Sakina was not an easy role.” {{/usCountry}}

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The phenomenon surrounding Gadar has only grown with time. From Tara Singh’s famous hand-pump sequence to countless memes and viral social media posts, the film continues to find new audiences decades later. Reflecting on what worked for cult films like Gadar and Lagaan (both of which complete 25 years this year), Ameesha says, “The numbers and footfalls spoke for themselves. We had no concept of social media when we made Gadar. Work spoke for itself. But now an entirely new generation has discovered the film. People who weren’t even born when Gadar released have watched it and fallen in love with Tara and Sakina.”

For her, the secret behind Gadar’s longevity is simple. “Gadar worked without gimmicks, without item songs, without over-sexualisation, without computer graphics. Tara Singh wore practically one outfit through most of the second half. Sakina was covered from head to toe. We worked on the subject with heart and soul,” she ends.

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