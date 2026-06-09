Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s Lahore 1947 gets a new title. Read on to know what it is

One of the dark, sepia-toned poster visuals depicts Sunny and Shabana Azmi separated by the Partition. Another shows Sunny standing at the centre holding a blazing torch. Behind him are Preity Zinta with a frightened look, a young girl clinging to her for safety, and Karan Deol staring ahead with concern.

The poster of Batwara 1947 presents a haunting and intense glimpse into one of the darkest chapters in the history of the Indian subcontinent. Set against a backdrop of smoke, chaos, and raging flames, the poster captures the fear, uncertainty, and violence that accompanied the Partition of India and Pakistan in 1947.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the motion poster, offering the first glimpse into the film’s world while also announcing its new title. The poster was posted on Sunny Deol’s official Instagram account, with a caption that read, “In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch #Batwara1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026.”

Actor Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta ’s long-awaited period drama has undergone a major rebranding. The film, which was previously announced as Lahore 1947, is now titled Batwara 1947. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the film’s first motion poster, confirming the new title and release date. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi , the film is backed by Aamir Khan .

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the title rights for Batwara rested with the family of late producer Salim Akhtar, who had produced the 1989 film of the same name. Aamir Khan reportedly acquired the rights from the family after personally meeting them.

What do we know about the film The film marks Rajkumar Santoshi's reunion with Aamir Khan after Andaz Apna Apna, and with Sunny Deol after Ghayal and Damini. Aamir Khan is producing the film under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions.

Apart from Sunny, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol in key roles. Music for the film is by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The film also marks the reunion of Preity and Sunny after a long time. The duo has earlier featured together in a couple of films – The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Farz, and Bhaiaji Superhit. Actor Abhimanyu Singh is expected to play the villain in the film and will be seen locking horns with Sunny.

It is believed that the film is based on Asghar Wajahat’s renowned play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Ni. Set during the partition, the story revolves around a Muslim family that migrates from Lucknow to Lahore and is allocated a haveli vacated by a departing Hindu family. However, it takes a dramatic turn when they realise the Hindu family is still staying in the house and refuses to leave. The film is scheduled to release on the big screen on August 14 this year.