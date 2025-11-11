Exclusive | Arti Singh reacts to aunt Sunita Ahuja's recent remark calling her, Krushna ‘her children’: I am relieved..

Years of a cold war between actors Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh with their mami, Sunita Ahuja, has come to an end. In a recent podcast with Paras Chhabra, Sunita was asked about it, and she said she has moved on. “Krushna grew up with me, along with Vinay, Dumpy, and my brother-in-law’s son. For me, they are all my children. I’ve forgotten everything from the past. Now I just want all the children to laugh, play, and be happy. I bless everyone,” she said. Aarti Singh and Krushna Abhishek are the niece and nephew of actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja

We reach out to Arti for her reaction, and her happiness knows no bounds. She tells HT City, “Yes I saw that interview. I was so happy! We were always her children, and deep down, I always knew she loved us. Whatever happened in these years, you would have never heard anything from my side. I am happy to hear what she said about Krushna, I really did want to hear it. They haven’t spoken or anything, but I am so relieved that she is not upset with him anymore."

Speculation which did the rounds earlier suggested that the reason for the fallout was Krushna’s remarks about uncle Govinda on a comedy show, which Sunita felt wasn’t in good taste. In several interviews in the recent years, Krushna tried making amends. In fact, in 2024, Sunita had said the reason she won’t be a part of comedian Kapil Sharma’s show is because of Krushna and wife, Kashmera Shah’s presence.

However, it seems that all is well again. Sunita, in the podcast with Paras, also went on to say, “This is not the age to fight with each other now… I want Aarti to become a mother soon, she comes home to tie rakhi to Yash.”

Aarti reacts to this as well, “Yes, whenever God will decide.. she will become a rockstar nani soon! I have surrendered to God. I have loved mami and Chi Chi mama from my heart and have immense respect for them. They have loved us like our parents.”