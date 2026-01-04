Exclusive | Anil Kapoor will also act in Nayak 2 besides producing it, confirms co-producer Deepak Mukut

Actor Anil Kapoor left a deep impact on hearts of the audience when he played the righteous civilian-turned-into Chief Minister for the 2001 entertainer Nayak: The Real Hero. Now, as reports of him acquiring the rights of the film have surfaced, filmmaker Deepak Mukut who held the copyright of the film so far confirms that he and Anil are going to produce Nayak 2 together. Anil Kapoor in a still from the film Nayak.

Nayak tells the story of a television journalist Shivaji Rao who questions the Chief Minister of Maharashtra (played by Amrish Puri) during a live newsroom debate and end up becoming the CM for a day to prove his righteousness.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor on 20 years of Nayak: I pursued Shankar for Nayak after both Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan passed it up

Originally produced by AS Rathnam, the rights to Nayak were later held by producer Deepak Mukut. We reached out to Deepak Mukut to confirm if Anil had bought the rights from him and he told HTCity, “He and I are making the film together. It is too early to say anything about it since several discussions are going on.”

He confirms, “Yes the sequel is in works and we are producing the film together.”

Deepak, who is also known for his production Sanam Teri Kasam, remains tight-lipped about the production schedule and casting details. However, when asked further if Anil will be facing the camera in the sequel, he says, “Ofcourse he will!”

A report by Bollywood Hungama had quoted a source saying that Anil is really excited about this project.

“He (Anil Kapoor) is fully aware of the love he has garnered for the film over the years and believes that the subject of Nayak has tremendous potential for a second part,” the source said.

While it is yet to known the cast of the sequel, the original Hindi film's cast included Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Shivaji Satam and Neena Kulkarni. Directed by Shankar, the 2001 film is a remake of Shankar's 1999 Tamil-language film Mudhalvan.