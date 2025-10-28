On Monday, October 27, actor Aditya Pancholi took to his X and shared how he was originally supposed to play the lead role in the 1988 hit Tezaab; the very film that pushed actors Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit to superstardom. Along with a black-and-white throwback photo, Aditya wrote: “I was the original choice for Tezaab (1988), opposite @MadhuriDixit. Director N. Chandra, still around, can confirm this.” Aditya Pancholi's indirect dig at Anil Kapoor; recalls being replaced in ‘Tezaab’ by actor with 'influential brother'

He went on to reveal that his replacement wasn’t accidental. “Unfortunately, another actor, through his elder brother (who continues to be active in the industry), influenced the director to cast him instead. The rest, as they say, is history.” His post immediately triggered a wave of reactions online, with users speculating that the “actor” and his “elder brother” he referred to were Anil and Boney Kapoor.

One comment read, “The actor you’re talking about has always been known to lobby for roles. He even tried to reduce Naseer sahab’s scenes in Parinda. He’s always been insecure about his co-stars.” Aditya responded with a brief yet telling reply: “Kuch baatein ankahi rehne dein.”

Another user added, “He’s clearly talking about @AnilKapoor, no surprise there. Karma doesn’t forget addresses, and nobody even remembers that his son tried acting.”

Using the discussion as an opportunity, Aditya spoke more broadly about the politics that run deep within the film industry. He wrote, “I recently saw an #actor speaking about nepotism during his film promotions. But let me tell you — politics here goes beyond nepotism. Favouritism, manipulation, and power games define careers much more than family ties.”

When a fan mentioned his later collaboration with Anil Kapoor in Musafir and brought up the Trimurti controversy, Aditya hinted there was more left unsaid, as he replied, “I’ll write about Trimurti another time. Thanks.”

While many supported his claims, some users defended the Kapoor brothers. One wrote, “Boney and Anil Kapoor struggled hard to reach where they did in the ’80s. It’s unfair to say Boney influenced Anil’s casting. You’re a good actor, but you lacked that relatable charm needed for such roles.”

Another added, “The film wouldn’t have been the same with you as the lead. You had your opportunities but couldn’t capitalise on them." Directed by N. Chandra, Tezaab went on to become one of 1988’s biggest blockbusters.