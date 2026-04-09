Exclusive | Babul Supriyo defends trend of remixes, says it’s paying tribute to the song

Lately, several epic songs like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Tamma Tamma, Tirchi Topi Waale amongst others have been remixed for the newer generation! While the trend of remixing old songs has faced its fair share of flak, singer- politician Babul Supriyo in fact calls it a tribute to the original song. Babul Supriyo has revisited the classic Inteha Ho Gayi Intezar Ki.

Babul, whose remix of Inteha Ho Gayi Intezar Ki has released tells us, “To me, remix of a song is actually paying a tribute to the song, the singers, composer, lyricist.. songs which are timeless and have already earned their shelf life - it’s just introducing it to today’s listeners in a contemporary manner.”

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The 55-year-old gives an anecdote about his own songs as he says, “I have sing n number of remixes in the beginning of my career. Most of DJ Aqeel’s hits are sung by me. Even Pardesia, the remix in which Rakhi Sawant was launched, was sung by me.. but I never have received any flak for remixes, rather got requests to sing them in my live concerts.”