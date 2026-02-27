Babul Supriyo, Ex-DGP Rajeev Kumar among 4 candidates named by TMC for Rajya Sabha polls

The All India Trinamool Congress on Friday announced four candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (PTI File Photo)

“We are pleased to announce the candidature of Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar (Former DGP, West Bengal), Menaka Guruswamy and Koel Mallick for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to them. May they continue to uphold Trinamool’s enduring legacy of resilience and its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of every Indian,” the party said in a statement on its social media.