Babul Supriyo, Ex-DGP Rajeev Kumar among 4 candidates named by TMC for Rajya Sabha polls

The All India Trinamool Congress on Friday announced four candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.
“We are pleased to announce the candidature of Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar (Former DGP, West Bengal), Menaka Guruswamy and Koel Mallick for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.
We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to them. May they continue to uphold Trinamool’s enduring legacy of resilience and its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of every Indian,” the party said in a statement on its social media.
The Election Commission has announced that polling for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across several states, including West Bengal, will be held on March 16.
Supriyo, who joined the TMC in 2021, currently serves as a minister in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet.
Kumar previously served as Director General of Police and earlier as Commissioner of Kolkata Police.
Guruswamy is a Supreme Court advocate, while Mallick is a well-known actor in the Bengali film industry.
