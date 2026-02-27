Edit Profile
    Babul Supriyo, Ex-DGP Rajeev Kumar among 4 candidates named by TMC for Rajya Sabha polls

    The All India Trinamool Congress on Friday announced four candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, extending its congratulations.

    Updated on: Feb 27, 2026 10:36 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The All India Trinamool Congress on Friday announced four candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (PTI File Photo)
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (PTI File Photo)

    “We are pleased to announce the candidature of Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar (Former DGP, West Bengal), Menaka Guruswamy and Koel Mallick for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

    We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to them. May they continue to uphold Trinamool’s enduring legacy of resilience and its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of every Indian,” the party said in a statement on its social media.

    The Election Commission has announced that polling for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across several states, including West Bengal, will be held on March 16.

    Supriyo, who joined the TMC in 2021, currently serves as a minister in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet.

    Kumar previously served as Director General of Police and earlier as Commissioner of Kolkata Police.

    Guruswamy is a Supreme Court advocate, while Mallick is a well-known actor in the Bengali film industry.

    HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

