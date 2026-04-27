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Exclusive | Babul Supriyo ‘hates being called a politician’ ; here’s why

Babul Supriyo prefers being called a ‘public representative’ and ponders over the images that politicians have in cinema.

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 05:33 pm IST
By Yashika Mathur
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Singer Babul Supriyo took a career shift when he joined politics in 2014. Now, as he part of All India Trinamool Congress and Member of Rajya Sabha, he feels that he would rather be known as a public representative than a politician.

Babul Supriyo says he would rather call himself a public representative.B

Ahead of West Bengal election results, Babul highlights how cinema often

He says, “I hate being called a politician because a politician is often used as a term to define ‘evil’ - say in a Bollywood film, when you wish to have a villain who can commit any heinous crime under the sun, just make him a Politician like Jameer Jamali (character in Dhurandhar) and he will justify all event and do them nearly too..”

Also Read | Exclusive | Babul Supriyo defends trend of remixes, says it’s paying tribute to the song

Babul wants to be considered as someone who gets the job done and serves people.

“Star status can make you win your first election, history stands proof.. but if you behave like a star and don’t perform, you will lose the second election very badly.. Singers and Public Representatives are both prepaid !! Yes, they are ! Like tickets for a singer’s concert are bought by the audience and he or she goes on stage only after full remuneration is paid, MP, MLA are also elected first and then they the ‘janta’ gets to know if it was the right choice.. in both cases the individual is paid fully or voted to win with the hope that they will perform very well,” he says.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Babul Supriyo ‘hates being called a politician’ ; here’s why
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Babul Supriyo ‘hates being called a politician’ ; here’s why
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