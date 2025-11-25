Exclusive| Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai's film adaptation was shot in just 20 days, Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari join the cast

Popular sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! is taking a big leap with the show now also being made into a film. Now, HtCity has exclusively learnt that while, it retains the main characters plays by Shubhangi Atre, Rohitashv Gour and Aasif Sheikh, additionally actors Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari and Bijendra Kala will also be part of the film. Aashif Sheikh and Shubhangi Atre in a still from the tv show.

As for what the fans should expect, the film has been entirely shot in Mussoorie and Dehradun and within a record time of just 20 days!

Also Read | Exclusive | Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan join cast of Mirzapur The Film

We reached out to Shubhangi, who plays the lead role of Angoori Bhabhi to confirm these details. A very excited Shubhangi says, "Yes, the film has been shot in just 20 days!" and adds in jest, “We should be in Guinness Record!”

The actor adds, “Bohot thand mein shooting ki humne, it was very exciting and the shoot was over in March. It's a complete laughter ride!”

Will there be any change to the treatment of her character in the film?

"Angoori kuch alag karti hui dikhegi. It is a surprise for the fans. The love they have given to the show, I hope they give to the film also! Bohot dil se banayi hui film hai!," Shubhangi concludes.

Meanwhile, while she awaits audience's reaction to the film, Shubhangi has also announced exit from the television show. She says,“Yes, my journey of 10 years as Angoori is coming to an end. I have lived and loved this character with all my heart but now it is time for me to move on.”

Her last appearance on the show will be next week