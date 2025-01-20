Exclusive| Bhumi Pednekar opens up on representing India at World Economic Forum in Davos

For a while now, Bhumi Pednekar has been strongly advocating the causes of environment and sustainability. And now, the actor has got an opportunity to spread that awareness on a global level: she has been invited to speak at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos (Switzerland), joining the likes of actor Shah Rukh Khan, who have attended the same in the past. She will represent India as a Young Global Leader at the five-day meet, which starts today. Bhumi Pednekar

"When I got the news, I was beyond excited. I have been following the summit for many years now. I love being on platforms where my voice gets heard. This is just the start of a lot of brilliant collabs that are going to happen for me," says the 35-year-old.

While Pednekar's fans are going to be happy, a certain section of the public often feels that film celebs only possess knowledge about the glamour world. Ask her about it, and Pednekar shares, "Being disconnected from what is happening in the world outside is not because of the profession we are in, it's a personal choice. I find solace in the fact that I can create some kind of change because of the work I do. If we don't work towards making the world a better place, success won't matter; at least for me, it's like that."

As for what her conversation is going to be about at the forum, she adds, "I will be a part of different panels- from creating an equal world, to how AI can assist climate action."