EXCLUSIVE| CID’s Daya and Abhijeet are coming back; reuniting for a new show, deets inside

CID, the iconic crime show featuring iconic characters, has kept fans glued to their screens for nearly three decades before it went off air. Now we have learnt that actors Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty, who played Abhijeet and Daya, respectively, are coming back! However, there's a twist! The dynamic duo won't be reprising their characters; Shetty confirms, "Yes, we're making a comeback, but not as Abhijeet and Daya.” Actors Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava in a still from CID

So, how exactly are they coming back? Well, this time it will not be about solving crime - it will be all about satisfying wanderlust and taste buds! Shrivastava spills the beans, saying, "Daya and I have been partners in crime-solving for 20 years, and our bond is unbreakable. Our old CID crew came up with this brilliant idea of a travel show, and we are gearing up to launch it on YouTube in May. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride filled with travel tales and foodie fun. We've already explored Satara, Maharashtra, and now we're spicing things up in Goa!"

The overwhelming demand from fans to see the CID dream team back in action pushed them to embark on this new adventure, admit both actors. But wait, there's more! Shrivastava and Shetty will be seen in a film too. "We have completed a film. We have gotten a lot of love from the audiences till now; hopefully it will continue," he concludes.