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Exclusive| Composer Mohsin Shaikh: David Dhawan's Hai Jawani To Ishq Hone Hai song recreated with Varun Dhawan in 48 hrs

Musician Mohsin Shaikh says that title track of David Dhawan’s next Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, with actor Varun Dhawan, was recreated in just 48 hours.

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 05:54 pm IST
By Deep Saxena
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The title track of filmmaker David Dhawan’s next Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring actor Varun Dhawan, was recreated and recorded in just 48 hours. That too, just 10 days before the teaser launch!

Mohsin Shaikh with Varun Dhawan during the recording and with filmmaker David Dhawan

Musician and lyricist Mohsin Shaikh of music-composer duo Javed-Mohsin exclusively tells HT City that sessions with Varun were done at the studio to get the title track right.

The song is inspired by David Dhawan’s 1990 film Biwi No. 1 song Ishq Chandi Hai, Ishq Sona Hai hook line (Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai), filmed on actors Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

“I requested him to come to the studio for a session, and he agreed. We recorded live brass section, string section, back-up vocals, rap and other music. Varun sat in the studio for two nights, and we did everything together to achieve this song. We went to David sir with the final version in the morning, and he was super happy,” he says.

The composer adds, “80% of the lyrics (by Amitabh Bhattacharya) are the same, and other portions have been written by me. Along with nostalgia, we also have rap in the song, which has been sung by Ranj and Earl Edgar. This makes the song very contemporary.”

The voice of original singers Shankar Mahadevan and Hema Sardesai has been used, and original composer Annu Malik has also been credited along with the music-director duo.

On recreating chartbuster songs, Mohsin says, “It’s tougher to recreate a song than composing a new one. There is an advantage of previous popularity, but great risk and a lot of pressure, as one wrong thing and it can be a disaster. We recreated the Ghulami (1985) film song Zihaal-e-Miskin (2023) with Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra, and it did wonders.”

Music-composer duo Javed-Mohsin

His music partner, Javed adds, “We are truly delighted with the way the song has come together. It’s close to our hearts, and we believe the audience will love it.”

The musical jodi has last composed the title track of Dhadak 2 (2024) and are next composing for Karan Johar’s production and an OTT film.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Deep Saxena

Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

Varun Dhawan Bollywood music nostalgia
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive| Composer Mohsin Shaikh: David Dhawan's Hai Jawani To Ishq Hone Hai song recreated with Varun Dhawan in 48 hrs
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive| Composer Mohsin Shaikh: David Dhawan's Hai Jawani To Ishq Hone Hai song recreated with Varun Dhawan in 48 hrs
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