Shreya Ghoshal reveals the secret to her luscious hair is this very common Indian nuskha

During the backstage interview, Shreya was asked, “How do you get your hair so luscious?” The singer revealed that the secret is an Indian staple. “Indian nuskhe (formula). Coconut oil.” In the video, her waist-length tresses look stunning as she styled them in a centre-parted, half-tied hairdo, accentuated with soft, well-defined waves and a few loose strands sculpting her face.

In a video shared by British Vogue on April 14, the singer-songwriter revealed the secret to her luscious hair and talked about her dream collaborators, among other things, during her show at the O2 Arena . Here's how the Bairi Piya singer keeps her shine and softness in her locks:

India has produced several iconic singers, and Shreya Ghoshal is one of the names that come to mind. She is currently touring and hosted a sold-out show at the O2 in London. Also Read | Priyanka Chopra as Zeenat Aman's Janice, Kareena Kapoor as Hema Malini's Basanti: AI imagines actors in iconic 70s looks

Does coconut oil work for hair? A 2021 Healthline report states that coconut oil can improve the health and condition of your hair. It helps prevent protein loss in your hair and is beneficial to apply to hair both before and after washing, as coconut oil is an extremely versatile health and beauty product.

Moreover, according to the Scarring Alopecia Foundation (SAF), 17 studies involving 370 patients evaluated the benefits of coconut oil. Although evidence for hair growth was limited, coconut oil showed a clear ability to reduce hair breakage by 41.8 per cent, improve scalp hydration, and minimise protein loss and water absorption.

Apart from revealing the secret to her healthy tresses, Shreya also revealed who her dream collaborators are. “Apart from all the greats in India, it's Coldplay. It's Adele. There are so many amazing Asian artists and Latin artists. The list is long,” she confessed.

The singer also talked about her experience of playback singing in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas when she was asked if she ever considered that it would be such a hit. “No, never. I was too young and too naive to know what was going on. And it made an international impact, not just in India, but globally. That was something I was never prepared for,” she shared.

The O2 Arena show During her show at the O2 Arena, Shreya Ghoshal paid tribute to Asha Bhosle by singing several of her songs, including the classic Dum Maaro Dum and the soft, romantic Abhi Na Jaao Chhod Kar. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died on Sunday. She was 92.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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